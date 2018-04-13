Kane awarded Spurs goal after winning appeal

The EPL's decision to award the second goal in Tottenham's 2-1 win over Stoke to Harry Kane - giving him a tally of 25 EPL goals this season - was followed by a tweet by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian, who is the leading scorer on 29 goals, tweeted "Wooooooow really?" just 15 minutes after the announcement.

The second goal in last Saturday's win at the bet365 Stadium was originally credited to Christian Eriksen, but Kane claimed he got the final touch on the Dane's free-kick and launched an appeal.

"I swear on my daughter's life that I touched the ball," Kane later said. Eriksen added: "He celebrated like it was his goal so I will have to take his word for it."