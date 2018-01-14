Kane breaks Sheringham's Spurs record

Harry Kane (above) will break all scoring records in the EPL, says Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

EPL TOTTENHAM EVERTON 4 0

England striker Harry Kane reached another landmark on Sunday morning (Jan 14, Singapore time) when his two strikes in the 4-0 rout of Everton saw him overtake Teddy Sheringham to become Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading Premier League scorer with 98 goals.

The 24-year-old also reached the 20-goal mark for the fourth successive season in the Premier League but still lags way behind Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves, who scored 220 goals in 321 First Division appearances.



Sheringham’s previous record of 97 goals came over two spells at Spurs and has stood since 2003.

“Harry Kane is such a talented player, so professional and I am very happy,” Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino told BT Sport.

“He deserves all the credit and a lot of praise. In this way, he will break all the records in the Premier League.

“The good thing is Jimmy Greaves’ record (all-time top Tottenham league scorer with 220 goals) is far, so not every week he is going to break something.”



South Korean Son Heung Min had got Spurs off and running with the first goal to equal former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe’s record of scoring in five successive home matches.



However, the 25-year-old was keener to pay tribute to Kane.

“He’s one of the best strikers in the world. I’m a big fan of Harry,” Son told the BBC.

“I may be older than Harry but I am learning from him the whole time.”



The latest record comes after a stellar year in 2017 for Kane.



His 39 goals saw him top Alan Shearer’s record for Premier League goals scored in a calendar year, beating the 36 Shearer managed back in 1995. – AFP