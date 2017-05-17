Kane expects Spurs stars to stay

Harry Kane believes there are few clubs in the world more attractive right now than Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs bid a dream farewell to White Hart Lane after 118 years last Sunday, with the 2-1 win against Manchester United seeing them end the season unbeaten on home soil and rubber stamp second spot in the Premier League.

Finishing runners-up represents Tottenham's best league finish since 1963, with the progress and promise of Mauricio Pochettino's side matched by developments off the field as their new stadium takes shape.

However, such positivity is tempered by speculation about the vultures circling overhead.

Many of their key players have been attracting admiring glances, yet Kane is unmoved by such talk given Spurs' trajectory makes them as attractive as almost anyone.

"We're a family on and off the pitch," Tottenham's last goalscorer at White Hart Lane said.

"We work so hard as a group and the staff, the manager and, look, there are not many better teams to be at around the world at the moment.

"We've got a very bright future, a great squad, a team that's hungry to win and to learn and to get better.

"Of course there's going to be rumours over the summer, but I think I'd be very surprised if most of us ain't still here next season."

WEMBLEY STRUGGLE

Spurs have recently struggled at Wembley, their temporary home, a far cry from the tight pitch and intense atmosphere of White Hart Lane - where they dropped just four points in 2016/17.

Kane is certain that with the talent in the squad, they will avoid Wembley strife next term.

"We've got to believe," he said of the transition.

"I think we had 30-odd thousand throughout the whole season, we're going to have 80-odd thousand next year so we've got to make that a fortress as well.

"We've got to get the fans behind us, we've got to keep the fans believing and, look, we have got to just believe in ourselves.

"We finished third last season, second this year - we've got to try and take that next step and try and finish first.