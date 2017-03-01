Kane: I'm  in the form  of my life

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane believes he is in the form of his life after his first-half hat-trick against Stoke on Sunday.

Kane completed his quick-fire treble in the 37th minute at White Hart Lane before setting up Dele Alli to add a fourth in Spurs' emphatic 4-0 win.

It was Kane's second hat-trick in a week, and third in nine games, taking his overall tally to 22 goals for the season. He has now scored 12 times in 11 matches this year.

His total is all the more impressive given that the 23-year-old missed seven weeks with an ankle injury earlier this term.

"Is this my best form ever? Yes I think so, I feel fresh, I feel sharp, I feel in good shape," Kane said.

"Of course, that injury I had earlier in the season might have done me a bit of good, getting a bit more rest.

"I've had a good couple of months now so it's important I continue that until the end of the season."

RECORD

Kane's opener against Stoke saw him hit the 20-goal mark for a third season in a row, becoming the first Tottenham player to achieve the feat since Jimmy Greaves.

It seems a world away from Kane being branded a one-season wonder when, after breaking through in 2014-15, he started the following season with just one goal for his club in 15 games.

"That motivates me when people say that," Kane said.

"Of course, I want to prove them wrong. I know myself I will score goals. It's nice to break that 20-goal mark again."

Kane's 17 league goals put him joint top of the scorers' chart, alongside Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Everton's Romelu Lukaku.

Besides hoping to gain ground on leaders Chelsea, who are 10 points ahead, Kane also hopes for an unbeaten season at White Hart Lane, in what is set to be their final campaign at the ground.