Kane needs to leave Spurs to win trophies: Villas-Boas

FA CUP FIFTH-ROUND REPLAY

TOTTENHAM v ROCHDALE

(Tomorrow, 3.45am, Singtel TV Ch 109)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane must eventually leave the English Premier League club if he wants to win trophies, former manager Andres Villas-Boas has said.

Kane won the league's Golden Boot award for the last two seasons and is chasing a third as he tops the charts with 24 goals in 27 matches, reported Reuters.

"If he has a hunger for trophies and for notoriety, he would have to leave Spurs, if he has no hunger for that, but (wants) recognition and stability, he would stay at Spurs," Villas-Boas, who managed Tottenham from 2012 until December 2013, told British media.

"Spurs are in that breakout moment of becoming a great football team - the (new) stadium, infrastructure, training ground are there, the team are building up, very well managed.

"The trophy cabinet is still what is missing for this great club. That is, in the end, what footballers chase - glory. For Harry, one or two more years at Spurs wouldn't be bad and then see how the club develop..."

Kane can help Spurs go one step closer to silverware when they host Rochdale in an FA Cup fifth-round replay tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Spurs have finished in the league's top-three positions in the last two seasons, but are yet to win any trophies since their League Cup triumph in 2008.

Meanwhile, Rochdale boss Keith Hill has insisted that the third-tier side, who drew 2-2 with Spurs in their previous encounter, are taking the replay at Wembley seriously, reported British media.

"I'm looking forward to the trip. It's not a day out," said Hill.

"We're trying to do what would be an impossible task - play at Tottenham's home ground and win an FA Cup fixture, a replay. It is a very difficult task for EPL sides, never mind ourselves."

The winners of the replay will face either Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City in an away quarter-final next month.