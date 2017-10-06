Kane open to playing abroad

Harry Kane insists he is happy at Tottenham Hotspur, but refused to rule out a move abroad later in his career.

The in-form striker captained England in a World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Wembley this morning (Singapore time).

That is a mark of the progress Kane has made in recent seasons, and demonstrates his importance to club and country.

Kane, 24, has won the Premier League's Golden Boot in the last two seasons.

He has been linked in some newspaper reports with a move to Real Madrid in the future, but has given no indication he plans to leave Tottenham anytime soon.

Asked if he wanted to play abroad, Kane said on Wednesday: "I would never say no or yes.