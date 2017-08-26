Kane relishing clash against Real Madrid
Tottenham's Harry Kane is looking forward to facing Real Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League following the draw yesterday morning (Singapore time), which also saw Chelsea handed a showdown with Diego Costa's former club Atletico Madrid.
Spurs face the unenviable task of taking on holders Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in Group H, as well as Cyprus' APOEL Nicosia.
"It's a great draw," Kane said. "You want to test yourself against the best and Real Madrid are the best at the moment."
Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United will be confident of progressing to the knockout stages following relatively easy draws. - PA SPORT
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
GROUP A: Benfica, Man United, FC Basel, CSKA Moscow
GROUP B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic
GROUP C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, AS Roma, Qarabag
GROUP D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting Lisbon
GROUP E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor
GROUP F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Man City, Napoli, Feyenoord
GROUP G: Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig
GROUP H: Real Madrid, Dortmund, Tottenham, APOEL Nicosia.