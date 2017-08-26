Kane relishing clash against Real Madrid

Tottenham's Harry Kane is looking forward to facing Real Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League following the draw yesterday morning (Singapore time), which also saw Chelsea handed a showdown with Diego Costa's former club Atletico Madrid.

Spurs face the unenviable task of taking on holders Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in Group H, as well as Cyprus' APOEL Nicosia.

"It's a great draw," Kane said. "You want to test yourself against the best and Real Madrid are the best at the moment."

Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United will be confident of progressing to the knockout stages following relatively easy draws. - PA SPORT

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

GROUP A: Benfica, Man United, FC Basel, CSKA Moscow

GROUP B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic

GROUP C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, AS Roma, Qarabag

GROUP D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting Lisbon

GROUP E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor

GROUP F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Man City, Napoli, Feyenoord

GROUP G: Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig

GROUP H: Real Madrid, Dortmund, Tottenham, APOEL Nicosia.