Kane tipped to break all English goal records

Tottenham striker Harry Kane's brace against Everton took his career tally to 98 goals.

Harry Kane is on course to break all goalscoring records in top-flight English football after setting his latest landmark yesterday morning (Singapore time), said Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinian was left purring again after watching Kane break the club's English Premier League record - set by Teddy Sheringham - with a double that took his career tally to 98 goals in the 4-0 thrashing of Everton at Wembley, reported Reuters.

"He's such a talented player, so professional and I'm very happy," Pochettino told BT Sport.

"He deserves all the credit and the praise. This way, he's going to break all the records in the EPL and in England.

"The good thing is Jimmy Greaves' (all-time club record) is far away, so not every week he is going to break something."

Kane, who ended 2017 as Europe's leading marksman of the year in the top-five leagues, has started 2018 in the same vein but, even while homing in on 100 league goals for Spurs, he remains far behind the 220 notched by the great Greaves.

Yet Pochettino believes the England man, who is still only 24, may have 10 to 12 years ahead of him, should he steer clear of major injuries, to attack all the landmarks.

The modest Kane, for his part, just shrugged after ticking off another milestone.

"It's something I'm very proud of, but it's on to the next one, we've got to keep going," he said.

"These boys are great, they set me up and we've got to keep going and winning games. Hopefully, I'll keep scoring."

Kane has now scored 20 league goals this season, three more than the next most prolific scorer, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. In total, he has 28 in as many appearances in all competitions.

Luck is on his side too, with his first goal from Son Heung Min's delivery soon after halftime that put Spurs 2-0 ahead looking fractionally offside.

Son and Christian Eriksen scored Spurs' other two goals.

"Sometimes you get it, sometimes you don't. Luckily, it went my way," Kane said.

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville, who likens Kane to Lionel Messi, is also tipping Kane to "blitz every record going".

Neville believes that the next record to be broken by Kane could be Alan Shearer's all-time EPL mark of 260 goals.

Kane is now 27th in the all-time rankings, but only a handful of those above him are still playing.

Neville said on Sky Sports: "He's after Alan Shearer (260 goals) now, in terms of all-time leading EPL goalscorer.

"I watched Messi against Celta Vigo the other night, and he picks moments in the game to exert his energy, and that's what Harry Kane is developing now.

"When you play in that kind of style, that tells you he's gone on to that world-class level."

BT Sport pundits Rio Ferdinand and Jermaine Jenas believe that Kane will break Greaves' record too - if he stays at Tottenham.

Said Ferdinand: "His last 103 games, he's got 90 goals. If he continues at that rate, he's blowing the records away. But again, it's pivotal for Spurs to keep hold of Kane."