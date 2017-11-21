Kane wants to end career at Tottenham

Tottenham striker Harry Kane (right) has been linked with big clubs, after winning back-to-back EPL Golden Boot awards.

Tottenham Hotspur and England forward Harry Kane wants to spend his entire career at the London club, he told Germany's Bild newspaper on Sunday.

The 24-year-old is reportedly a major transfer target for top European clubs, but his current deal with Spurs runs to 2022.

GROUP H BORUSSIA DORTMUND TOTTENHAM

"My aim is to play my whole career only for Tottenham," said Kane.

"At the moment, everything fits well for me here and I am happy. We have a fantastic team, a good coach, a professional training centre and we are getting a new stadium as well."

Kane, English Premier League Golden Boot winner for the last two seasons, has scored eight more league goals this season with Spurs in fourth place.

Spurs' squad, with a young English core of Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Harry Winks and Kieran Trippier, certainly appears to offer a sustainable future.

Promoting home-grown youngsters into the first team is a matter of pride for manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was equally impressive on that front while in charge at Southampton, but Kane's rise is a source of pride for supporters.

Kane, who arrived at the club as an 11-year-old in 2004, has also scored five times in the Champions League, with Spurs having qualified for the knockout stage with two games to spare.

Tomorrow morning (Singapore time), they face Borussia Dortmund, who lifted the suspension on star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang yesterday, after the Gabon international was sanctioned for being late for training and an unauthorised video shoot at their training ground.

Dortmund are on the brink of elimination, while a win would guarantee that Spurs go through to the knockout stage as group winners.

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris insisted that they must bounce back from the loss to Arsenal with a win at the Signal Iduna Park.

He said: "I don't think we have to go there with the spirit that we have qualified. For us, we want to bounce back. It won't taste good to lose two games in a row."

Meanwhile, Pochettino said he has no issue with England defender Rose despite omitting him from Spurs' squad for last Saturday's North London Derby.

Rose was not even on the bench for the 2-0 loss to Arsenal, with Pochettino explaining the fullback still needs to regain fitness after nine months out through injury.

But, since making his comeback off the bench against Real Madrid last month, Rose had been in the squad for five of Spurs' previous matches, twice starting and three times as a substitute.

He also started for England against Germany during the international break before coming on as a late substitute against Brazil.

Rose has said all is forgotten following his comments in August suggesting he could leave Spurs and Pochettino was adamant this latest absence was for fitness reasons only.

He said: "It was better to play another player, and he needs to wait... One thing is you can play and another thing is to be fully fit to play, and to cope with 90 minutes." - WIRE SERVICES

