Kane will be happy at Tottenham as long as they win trophies

Harry Kane said he is happy at Tottenham Hotspur as long as the club start winning trophies, as his manager Mauricio Pochettino warned Spurs cannot force their star striker to stay.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed Kane as the "complete player" ahead of the clubs' first Champions League tie in October while Manchester United are also said to be interested in the 24-year-old striker.

Kane signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract in 2016 worth more than £100,000 (S$180,000) a week but his wages are still modest in comparison with the top players.

After scoring twice in Tottenham's 3-0 FA Cup third-round win over Wimbledon on Sunday, Kane was asked what the club need to do to secure his long-term future.

"I've always said, just keep progressing, keep getting better," Kane said.

"We want to start winning trophies so that's the aim. As long as the club keep doing that, then I'm happy here."

Pochettino said Philippe Coutinho's move from Liverpool to Barcelona shows there can be no room for complacency, adding the situation would need to be managed carefully.

"Harry is so special," said Pochettino. "Because he loves Tottenham and he has always been at Tottenham.

"But we need to be clever how we manage him. The player needs to choose to stay here, you cannot force the player to stay here.

"Our job is to try to work together and try to achieve everything we want at the club and, of course, Harry is such a special player. I told him only a few special players can spend all their career in one club."

Pochettino said the Coutinho transfer showed how difficult it was even for a club the size of Liverpool to keep hold of their best players.

"With Coutinho, I think Liverpool wanted to keep him but it is difficult to keep him, and look what happened with Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester (United), Zidane with Juventus, (Luis) Figo with Barcelona.