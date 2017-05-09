Kante garners another award
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was named the English Football Writers' Player of the Year yesterday, after winning the PFA Player of the Year award last month.
Kante, who joined leaders Chelsea from champions Leicester City in July, is on course to win consecutive Premier League titles.
The Frenchman, who topped a shortlist of 17 players, including five Chelsea teammates, told the Football Writers' Association website: "For the Football Writers' Association to name me their Footballer of the Year is a very proud moment in my career." - AFP