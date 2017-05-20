Kante: We want to win everything next season

N'Golo Kante is thrown into the air by his Chelsea teammates as they celebrate winning the Premier League title.

Premier League champions Chelsea will challenge for all four major trophies next season, midfielder N'Golo Kante said after picking up the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Player of the Year award yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Chelsea sealed the title with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last Friday and can add to their Premier League glory when they play the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 28.

Chelsea failed to qualify for this season's Champions League and were knocked out early in the League Cup, but Kante believes that his team can do better next season.

NEW CHALLENGE

"Next season will be a new challenge because we are going to try to keep the title, to win the two cups (FA Cup and League Cup) and also we'll have the Champions League," Kante said.

"For a club like Chelsea, we want to win everything, we're going to try and win everything.

"It's a new challenge for everyone."

Kante insisted that he was not even the best player at Chelsea after he was presented with the award.

The 26-year-old Frenchman received the prize at the Landmark Hotel in London after fighting off competition from his teammate Eden Hazard and Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli, who were voted second and third respectively.

Five Chelsea players were nominated by the 340 FWA members, with Hazard, David Luiz, Diego Costa and Cesar Azpilicueta also receiving votes.

But Kante collected more than 65 per cent of the journalists' votes, which were spread over a record 17 different players.

"It's special because I couldn't even say I'm the best player, but it's very special and a great honour," said Kante, who joined Chelsea from Leicester last summer for £32 million (S$57.8m),

"It's not only me. I owe so much to my teammates because we have achieved so much together this season and we still have the FA Cup.

"It is very special, a few years ago I was playing in the French lower divisions.

"Five years ago, I wasn't even professional, so to receive this kind of award means I am the kind of player I cannot even imagine."

Kante has been a vital part of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 system and he praised the Italian for the club's success this season.

"He had a very clear idea of what he wanted from the team, and from me," Kante said.

"Since I joined Chelsea, he put a winning mentality in everyone.

"The hard work, the important little details, he's a winner.

"He's a hard worker, he wants to work, work and repeat in every training session to win at the weekend."