Kante's collapse stuns Chelsea teammates

N'Golo Kante did not feature in Chelsea's match against English Premier League leaders Manchester City at the weekend after fainting at the club's training ground, reports said yesterday.

The Daily Telegraph said that teammates feared the 26-year-old France international had suffered a heart problem when he briefly passed out after training on Friday.

A Chelsea doctor was on the scene within seconds of Kante slumping to one side in the dressing room at the club's Cobham training ground.

Kante was given the all-clear after cardiology tests, reports said, and he travelled with the squad to Manchester for Sunday's match.

He was cleared to play but felt unwell on Sunday morning.

He was back in training on Monday and is expected to be available for Saturday's EPL home game against Crystal Palace.

Kante's health scare came two days before Fiorentina captain and Italy international Davide Astori, 31, was found dead in his hotel room in Udine.

Kante, who has played 38 matches for club and country this season, won the EPL title with Leicester in 2015-16 and repeated the feat under Conte after joining the London club.