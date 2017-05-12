Keane: United's season is embarrassing

Jose Mourinho's first year in charge of Manchester United should not be considered a success even if they win the Europa League, former skipper Roy Keane said.

Mourinho led United to League Cup success in February but, with the club unlikely to finish in the top four, it appears they will need to win the Europa League if they are to secure a Champions League berth next season.

United hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg of the semi-final against Celta Vigo, whom they host in the second leg this morning (Singapore time).

"For a club like Man United to win the League Cup and the Europa League, with the teams that are in it, you would expect them to do that," Keane told ITV.

"He (Mourinho) has come up with plenty of excuse, but there is no reason why United should shy away from dealing with these challenges.

"They are now sixth in the league, I think they are 19 points behind Chelsea.

"The manager and the players should be embarrassed by that."

Meanwhile, Fifa president Gianni Infantino advocated examining the issue of transfer rules after it was revealed that Fifa would investigate the £89.3 million (S$163m) transfer of Paul Pogba to United from Juventus.