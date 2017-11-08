Keita lodges appeal after fine
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita has reportedly been hit with a 415,000-euro (S$650,000) fine for allegedly using a forged driving licence.
The Guinea and RB Leipzig midfielder fell offside with the police after twice attempting to gain a German driving permit by using fake documents.
A Leipzig spokesman said that "after detailed discussions with the player, we don't assume this is a case of forgery".
The 22-year-old, who will join Liverpool next season, has lodged an appeal against the penalty. - AFP