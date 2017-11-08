Football

Keita lodges appeal after fine

Nov 08, 2017 06:00 am

Liverpool-bound Naby Keita has reportedly been hit with a 415,000-euro (S$650,000) fine for allegedly using a forged driving licence.

The Guinea and RB Leipzig midfielder fell offside with the police after twice attempting to gain a German driving permit by using fake documents.

A Leipzig spokesman said that "after detailed discussions with the player, we don't assume this is a case of forgery".

The 22-year-old, who will join Liverpool next season, has lodged an appeal against the penalty. - AFP

