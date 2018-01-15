Keita to stay at Leipzig till June

RB Leipzig said yesterday that they will not allow Naby Keita to join Liverpool in this transfer window.

Liverpool had agreed a £57 million (S$103m) deal to sign the 22-year-old midfielder in the summer, but had recently wanted the Guinean to join them ahead of schedule.

"We won't allow LFC to sign him early, even though they have shown renewed interest to bring him in during this transfer window," said Leipzig's director of sport Ralf Rangnick on the club's Twitter account yesterday.

Keita showed a superb goal for Leipzig in Saturday's 3-1 Bundesliga win over Schalke.