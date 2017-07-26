Kenedy sent home by Chelsea from pre-season tour

Chelsea have sent defender Kenedy home from their pre-season tour following the outrage caused in China by his social media posts.

The Brazilian will play no further part in the tour of Asia as the English Premier League champions attempt to ease the tension the incident has caused.

The Blues had previously issued an apology after admitting Instagram posts by Kenedy had caused "great offence and hurt the feelings of the people of China".

The 21-year-old posted the messages ahead of the friendly against Arsenal at the Bird's Nest in Beijing on Saturday and was jeered during Chelsea's 3-0 win.

He put two videos on Instagram, one with a caption which translated as "xxxxxx China" and another of a security guard asleep which was tagged: "Wake up China. You idiot."

Chinese fans accused Kenedy of xenophobia and racism, leading to an apology from the player who quickly deleted the posts.

The incident could also leave Kenedy's future at Stamford Bridge in jeopardy.

The fullback, who signed from Fluminense for £6 million (S$10.7m) in 2015, was sent on a season-long loan to Watford last term, but made just one substitute appearance before the spell was cut short.