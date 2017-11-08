Key men out for Swiss and N. Irish
Northern Ireland centre back Aaron Hughes looks unlikely to be fit for their World Cup play-off first leg against Switzerland at Windsor Park on Friday morning (Singapore time).
The 37-year-old former Newcastle United player, who has made 108 international appearances, did not play in Hearts' 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock on Sunday due to a calf problem.
Switzerland will also be without defender Johan Djourou due to a knee injury, while midfielder Valon Behrami is expected to sit out due to a thigh problem. - WIRE SERVICES