Khedira hails plucky unbeaten Germany

Sami Khedira said world champions Germany proved their never-say-die spirit as Lars Stindl's last-gasp equaliser preserved their 21-match unbeaten run in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 2-2 friendly draw against France.

A first international double by Alexandre Lacazette in Cologne put France on the verge of a deserved victory in a clash of two of the favourites for next year's World Cup in Russia.

The Arsenal striker scored either side of a Timo Werner goal, before Stindl struck in the 93rd minute to maintain Germany's unbeaten run dating back to their 2-0 defeat by France in the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

"We had some luck in the first half, but we also had our chances to score," said Khedira, Germany's stand-in captain.

"We conceded the goal from nothing to go down 2-1, but we also showed character to come back from behind."

France coach Didier Deschamps admitted he was disappointed with the draw.

"It's a bit disappointing, we were close to getting the win," said the 1998 World Cup winner.