Khedira urges calm as Old Lady's about to deliver

SERIE AJUVENTUS v TORINO

(Tomorrow, 2.40am, Singtel TV Ch 109 - Eleven)

Cool-headed midfielder Sami Khedira has called for focus as treble-chasing Juventus seek to wrap up a record sixth straight Serie A title.

A derby win over Torino tomorrow morning (Singapore time), coupled with a Roma defeat at Europa League-chasing AC Milan 24 hours later, would take the champions' lead over the capital side to 12 points with three games to play.

But securing a record sixth consecutive Scudetto, says Khedira, is just one step on a road that he hopes will see Juventus claim a club treble, a feat that Jose Mourinho achieved with Inter Milan in 2010.

Juventus will meet Lazio in the Italian Cup final and, after a 2-0 win over Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, look to have one foot in the Cardiff showpiece.

Khedira, who missed the trip to Monaco due to suspension, insisted there is still plenty of work to do.

Said the German: "The derby is a kind of match-point for us. If we win at home, even though Roma still have to play the next day, we will be closer to one of our objectives.

"Then we want to win the Italian Cup against Lazio, a great side that we've already beaten twice (this season) and who we want to beat again."

With an eye on the return leg against Monaco on Wednesday morning, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is set to rest key players such as goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon against Torino.

Allegri said after beating Monaco. "I have a squad that permits me to make a few changes."

