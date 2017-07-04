Ki injured as Swans eye Mesa

Swansea have confirmed that Ki Sung Yueng is expected to miss the start of the Premier League season through injury, though the club are closing in on the signing of another midfielder.

Ki has undergone a minor knee operation in South Korea having sustained the problem on international duty during last month's World Cup qualifier with Qatar.

Swans' medical staff visited Ki and will let the South Korea captain recover at home before joining Paul Clement's side in Wales, following their pre-season trip to America.

Despite losing a midfield option, Swansea are hopeful of completing the signing of Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa in a deal that could be worth £11.5 million (S$20.6m).