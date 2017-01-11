Kind draw for EPL big guns

Holders Manchester United and Premier League leaders Chelsea were both handed favourable home draws yesterday morning (Singapore time) against second-tier opposition in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United host nearby Wigan, the 2012-13 FA Cup winners, at Old Trafford while Chelsea will also be strong favourites to go through when they play Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

Wigan are just one place off the foot of the Championship and in a relegation battle. Brentford are mid-table.

If Plymouth Argyle can pull off a shock in their home replay with Liverpool, their reward will be a home tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers, also of the Championship.

Manchester City travel to either Bolton or Crystal Palace and local pride will be at stake when Derby host Premier League champions Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur will expect to beat Wycombe Wanderers, of the fourth tier, at White Hart Lane, but Arsenal face a potentially tricky away trip to either Southampton or Norwich City.

Yesterday morning (Singapore time), Leeds United came from behind to beat Cambridge United 2-1 to claim a fourth-round place.

A shock looked possible when Uche Ikpeazu put the League Two side ahead on 25 minutes but the visitors, who are fifth in the Championship, rallied with a strong second-half performance. - AFP

4TH ROUND DRAW

Tottenham v Wycombe

Derby v Leicester

Oxford v Birmingham/Newcastle

Sutton/AFC Wimbledon v Leeds

Liverpool/Plymouth v Wolves

Southampton/Norwich v Arsenal

Ipswich/Lincoln v Brighton

Chelsea v Brentford

Manchester United v Wigan

Millwall v Watford

Rochdale v Huddersfield

Sunderland/Burnley v Bristol City/Fleetwood

Blackburn v Barnsley/Blackpool

Fulham v Hull

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley

Bolton/Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Matches to be played from Jan 27-30.