Kiwis 'definitely confident'

New Zealand declared themselves "definitely confident" of upsetting Peru in their World Cup qualifying showdown, heartened by a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

As the country toasted keeping Peru scoreless in Wellington on Saturday, coach Anthony Hudson confirmed he expected the side to be at full strength for the return clash in Lima on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

The medical reports were positive for his injured star trio - Burnley's Chris Wood (hamstring), West Ham's Winston Reid (bruising) and Ipswich Town's Tommy Smith (calf).