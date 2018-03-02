Klopp to be given big transfer kitty
Liverpool have pledged to back manager Juergen Klopp in the transfer market after their accounts returned to profit with a £39 million (S$71m) surplus recorded in the latest financial results.
Liverpool's overall revenue for the financial year to May 31, 2017 increased by £62 million to £364 million - a sharp rise of 20.5 per cent.
Klopp will be allowed to make more new signings at the end of the season.
"Performance on the pitch and the reinvestment in our squad is always a priority," said the club's chief operating officer Andy Hughes. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now