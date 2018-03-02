Klopp to be given big transfer kitty

Liverpool have pledged to back manager Juergen Klopp in the transfer market after their accounts returned to profit with a £39 million (S$71m) surplus recorded in the latest financial results.

Liverpool's overall revenue for the financial year to May 31, 2017 increased by £62 million to £364 million - a sharp rise of 20.5 per cent.

Klopp will be allowed to make more new signings at the end of the season.