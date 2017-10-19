Klopp bowled over by 'outstanding attitude'

Mohamed Salah (left) scored a brace to take his tally to eight goals in 13 appearances for Liverpool yesterday morning.

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool have been breathtaking and infuriating in equal measure this season, but it all came together yesterday morning (Singapore time) as they displayed their devastating attacking prowess in a 7-0 win over Maribor.

Forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino grabbed a brace each while Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold also scored as Liverpool recorded their biggest away European win, and equalled the record for the biggest Champions League away victory.

"Our attitude was outstanding, we were spot-on from the first second," Klopp told BT Sport.

"We scored wonderful goals, played wonderful football and it looked like they were not very good, but it is difficult to play against us.

"I love the fact we stayed really focused in the second half, we controlled the game and it was a very mature performance.

"You can struggle in a game like this if you do not have a 100 per cent attitude... Seven goals was wonderful, but the counter-pressing - I was close to celebrating it, it was so good. They are a really good football team and they couldn't cope with this."

After the match, Salah urged his teammates to replicate their Champions League finishing to revive their EPL campaign.

The win has given Liverpool, who managed only one win in their last five league games, the confidence to be more clinical in front of goal, Salah said.

"I think it's an important result for us so we have to keep looking forward and we have to win the next games," the Egypt international told BT Sport.

"In the last three or four games, we missed many chances... and we had bad luck.

"I think that everyone has confidence that the good result is coming, so now we are in a good position and I'm sure in the next games, it will be the same."

The 25-year-old has now scored eight goals in 13 appearances for Liverpool but was more occupied with team performance than personal record.

"The team did good and we had a good result so that's the most important thing," Salah added.

"I'm very happy for that - seven goals or eight goals (scored since he joined Liverpool) doesn't change anything, but the most important thing for us is to concentrate on improving the results in the Premier League.

"We didn't win for two, three games, so we need to carry on and keep looking forward and win the next games."

CLINICAL

Such are Liverpool's attacking options at present, dynamic England midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain has had to be content with a place on the bench since his arrival from Arsenal in August.

"We were very clinical and putting almost all of our chances away," the midfielder said.

"It feels like we have a lot of goals in us, we create a lot of chances.

"This is a competitive team, we have had a few results that have not gone our way, and I'm ready whenever I get an opportunity."

With five points, Liverpool - who welcome Maribor to Anfield next month - lead Group E on goal difference from Spartak Moscow, while Sevilla are one point further adrift in third.