Klopp: Coutinho not for sale at any price

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Philippe Coutinho would not be sold at any price, as the club rejected a second bid worth 100 million euros (S$160m) from Barcelona.

After having an 80m-euro bid rebuffed last month for the 25-year-old, the Spanish giants increased the offer to 85m euros plus 15m in add-ons, but Liverpool have rejected the second bid.

"Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players. So what they offer in the end doesn't matter," said Klopp.

"From a financial standpoint, there is no price limit to let him go.