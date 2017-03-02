Klopp doesn't rule out Sturridge exit

Juergen Klopp has refused to rule out the possibility of Daniel Sturridge leaving Liverpool in the summer.

The England striker has become an increasingly peripheral figure at Anfield, having not started an English Premier League game since Jan 2.

It is therefore unlikely he would have been in the XI for the game at Leicester but illness ruled him out of contention for Monday night's 3-1 defeat.

The result at the King Power Stadium was the Reds' sixth loss in all competitions in 2017 and Klopp hinted Sturridge and other fringe players may be fighting for their future between now and the end of the season.

The German told several national newspapers: "I have no idea what happens in the summer. It is not only Daniel, but a lot of players.

"Daniel was not in training for eight or nine days because of a virus infection.

"We have to bring him back to the best shape possible and then bring this season to an end as successfully as possible.

"Then we will make decisions and speak about Daniel and any other players about what will happen at the end of the season."

PRE-TAX LOSS

The defeat by the Foxes kicked off a bad week for the Reds, who yesterday released their official accounts to reveal a pre-tax loss of £19.8 million (S$34.4m) last year, despite revenue breaking through the £300m mark for the first time.

The loss in the year ending May 2016 was largely due to investment in the first-team squad, plus pay-offs to manager Brendan Rodgers - sacked in October 2015 - and his staff.

Twelve additions were made to the squad, including £29m Roberto Firmino and £32m Christian Benteke, who was sold after one season at a £5m loss.

There were also six new contract extensions and some costs associated with the redevelopment of Anfield's Main Stand.