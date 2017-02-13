Klopp: Every team in the world would miss Sadio

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp believes every team in the world would suffer without Sadio Mane after the Senegal star marked his return with both goals in the 2-0 win over Tottenham yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Mane, back from a month on international duty at the African Nations Cup, netted twice in three first-half minutes as Liverpool won their first Premier League match in 2017.

"You need somebody on the end who scores and he did fantastically well," said Klopp.

"He could have scored a third one. We missed Sadio in January, but every team in the world would have missed him."

Mane is now Liverpool's leading scorer with 11 goals after his two well-taken efforts - which could easily have become a hat-trick or even better - as Tottenham were swamped at Anfield.

"It was amazing," Mane told liverpoolfc.com.

"We are very happy to get the three points. It was not easy in the last few weeks, but it's football and that can happen.

"More important is the reaction - we did it and we're just going to try to keep going."

A host of pundits also sang Mane's praises.

Speaking to BT Sport, former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard said: "He's a terrific player, full of pace and unpredictability.

POOL'S MANE MAN

"And if he's in this kind of form maybe Liverpool will go on and win their final 13 games.

"You can't catch him because he's so quick with the ball."

Former England striker Ian Wright said that with Mane in the side, Liverpool posed more of a threat moving forward.

"Mane was the one with the extra bit of pace threatening in behind and so was Adam (Lallana)," Wright told BBC's Match of the Day.

"Liverpool weren't doing that recently and that's because Mane wasn't there.

"With the goal, Ben Davies had no chance trying to mark him what with his strength, pace and composure.

"He's excellent at sensing danger and nicking the ball.