Klopp: Forget Champs League

Accept all the criticism and stop thinking about the Champions League, Juergen Klopp told his Liverpool players after yesterday morning's (Singapore time) humiliating 2-0 defeat at Hull City.

Goals from Alfred N'Diaye and Oumar Niasse helped the relegation-threatened Tigers to a stunning win and extended Klopp's dismal record in 2017 to one win in 10 games.

With the loss, the Reds' gap on leaders Chelsea has widened to 13 points, after the Blues beat Arsenal 3-1 on Saturday.

Klopp believes the focus must shift as he tries to repair the shattered confidence in his camp.

He said: "A week ago, I spoke about expectations and said we were still allowed to have a positive look on the situation because we are still fourth in the league.

"But after a game like this, we have to take all the criticism because we expect more from ourselves and we have to show more than we did today, and it is my responsibility to make it possible.

"The Champions League is a big, big target but it is so difficult because there are so many challengers.

"After today's performance, we don't have to think about this - we have to show that we can work together and be ready to go for everything."

Hull joined Burnley, Swansea and Bournemouth as the only clubs to have inflicted league defeats this season on Liverpool, who ironically have the best record against sides currently in the Premiership's top six.

When asked if he thought there was a flaw in his team's attitude, Klopp said: "I don't think there is.

"I don't want to give an answer now, but from outside, I can understand why you ask that if we have that record against those teams and another record against other teams.

"I know the boys, I see them every day and I don't see this during the week but I understand how you could see it like this from outside.

RIGHT MOOD

"We didn't show the right mood. I don't know if it was attitude, but all football performances are a mixture of everything - confidence, attitude, passion, a lot of things.

"But the only answer we can give is on the pitch, I can't give you an answer here, now."

Hull boss Marco Silva hailed his squad after picking up four points against Klopp's men and Manchester United.

"We need to keep sight of our goal because we have only won three points and nothing more," said the former Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos coach.

"But this shows the players that this is the right way and they can believe. This is important because when the players don't believe it is impossible."