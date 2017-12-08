Klopp jokes that his team always get drawn with Real Madrid

While Juergen Klopp (above) was coach of Borussia Dortmund in the 2012/2013 season, his side topped a group that also featured Real Madrid, before knocking them out in the semi-finals. The following season, they lost to Real in the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid might be the only team to win back-to-back European titles in the Champions League era, but they might not be the team to avoid in this season's Round of 16.

After a 3-2 loss to the Spanish giants in their final Group H match yesterday morning (Singapore time), Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz said: "I don't know if it is possible to say that Real Madrid are the favourites to win the Champions League. They were not very strong tonight."

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, however, joked that he is likely to draw the 12-time European champions, telling BT Sport: "I don't mind too much who we get. Usually, I always get Real Madrid, so we will see."

In the 2012/13 season, Klopp's Dortmund topped a group featuring Real before knocking them out in the semi-finals. They faced Los Blancos again the next season, this time losing in the quarter-finals.

The German and his young defender Joe Gomez believe that teams will want to avoid Liverpool in the Round of 16.

It is a sentiment shared by their Premier League counterparts, with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho saying "teams will not be jumping with happiness to play against us".

This is the first time that five English representatives have reached the knockout stages, four of them - Man United, Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham - as group winners.

Chelsea might be the only English team not to have topped their group , but manager Antonio Conte said: "Our opponents won't be happy to play against us."

As Champions League rules state that clubs cannot face other teams from their own leagues during the Round of 16, Chelsea can meet only Paris-Saint Germain, Barcelona or Besiktas.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard remained confident, telling BT Sport: "It's not a problem who we get, we are Chelsea.

"We know PSG and Barcelona are very good but we are a top team, too. We can do anything."

English Premier League pundits Tony Cascarino, Jamie Redknapp and Michael Owen all agree that the Blues' European rivals will loathe to draw the London club.

Former Chelsea striker Cascarino added that European sides will be hoping to avoid all the five English teams in the knockout stages.

He told talkSPORT: "Who would want to play against the calibre of managers at our leading clubs?"

"I totally see a Premier League team winning the Champions League.

"A lot of it is about how they're playing today but, by the time we get to February, can they show the same level of consistency?"

It's a point both Conte and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola both took up.

Said Guardiola: "Maybe you are good today and in February you are a disaster or the opposite."

Conte added: "When you arrive at the final stage to play for quarter-finals, semi-finals, the English teams have a lot of games in their legs.

"For this reason, I think it could be problematic to win the Champions League."

While several coaches have said there is no easy draw in the knockout stages, Lampard and Owen are clear which club most teams would like to face.

Chelsea legend Lampard told BT Sport of his former club: "Let's hope they draw Besiktas on Monday and they don't have to worry about it (PSG or Barca)."

Owen added: "Everybody will be looking at a team like Besiktas and thinking, 'Let's hope we get them'."

It was a sentiment shared by Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, albeit for a different reason.

He said: "I don't really have a preferred team, but I played against Besiktas last season with Lyon.

"The atmosphere in their stadium made me want to taste some more. It's great to play in front of such mad fans."

It seems the feeling is mutual with Besiktas' German-born striker Cenk Tosun.

He said: "It doesn't really matter who we get in the next round because the 16 that remain are the best of the best.

"A game against Bayern would be special though."

Even Bayern's social media department weighed in. It responded to a post on Besiktas' Twitter account about their next opponents with a picture of James Rodriguez giving a thumbs-up. - WIRE SERVICES

TEAMS WHO ARE THROUGH TO ROUND OF 16

GROUP WINNERS

Man United

Paris St Germain

AS Roma

Barcelona

Liverpool

Man City

Besiktas

Tottenham

RUNNERS-UP

Basel

Bayern

Chelsea

Juventus

Sevilla

Shakhtar

Porto

Real Madrid

*Draw on Monday. Teams from same groups and member associations cannot meet each other in last 16.