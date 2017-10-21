Klopp: Kane a bigger threat than Lukaku

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes "world-class" Harry Kane poses a bigger threat to his side than Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku did last weekend.

The Reds boss succeeded in dousing the threat from in-form United striker Lukaku in the goalless draw at Anfield, although the job was made easier by Jose Mourinho's cagey tactics.

But Klopp believes Kane, who has 15 goals in 15 appearances for club and country is a different prospect.

"I don't have to judge these two. They are both fantastic strikers," he said yesterday.

"The difference is that Harry is much more a part of the game when he is not scoring - but I am pretty sure Lukaku can make these steps too.

"We avoided the balls to Lukaku and that must be a key for Harry as well but if we are too focused on one player, then Dele Alli is everywhere or (Christian) Eriksen shoots from everywhere with decisive passes."

Klopp believes Kane's rise will present Tottenham with a challenge over the next couple of years, with the player linked to the likes of European champions Real Madrid.