Klopp not ruling out more buys
Liverpool are still eyeing new transfer targets ahead of deadline day, according to manager Juergen Klopp.
New talent and players returning from injury has given the Reds a pre-season boost, but the German is not ruling anything out in the transfer market.
"Until Aug 31, we run through the world with open eyes," said Klopp after the 3-1 pre-season friendly win over Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on Saturday. "It's not that we decide on our own, it's also about other clubs.
"This pre-season has brought us new players. Alberto Moreno is 100 per cent back which is really nice after a difficult year.
"Andy Robertson is still adapting to our kind of football, but you can see what a threat he can be offensively.
"That means that Millie (James Milner) is free to play in midfield.
"Without going into the transfer market, we have a new midfield player, which is nice." - PA SPORT