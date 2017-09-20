Klopp: Oxlade-Chamberlain made right move

Juergen Klopp has reassured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that he has not made a mistake in swopping Arsenal for Liverpool despite a lack of game time.

The 24-year-old left Arsenal in a £35 million (S$64 million) deal on transfer deadline day, but has so far been restricted to just 57 minutes in three substitute appearances, having previously started all four matches for the Gunners and also two for England.

He was set to make his first start this morning (Singapore time) in a League Cup tie at Leicester.

Said the Reds boss: "He played all the games for Arsenal from the beginning and now he comes here and is on the bench so it looks, 'Oh, not the best decision', but it is a long-term thing.

"We want to use him and to prepare him also. It's all good from this side."

Klopp also dismissed suggestions Oxlade-Chamberlain's development had been stunted at Arsenal.

However, he hoped to bring out more in a player whom he believes was still growing under Arsene Wenger's leadership.