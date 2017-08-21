Klopp praises Reds after gritty win over Palace

Juergen Klopp praised Liverpool's persistence as they did just enough to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool fans were getting increasingly frustrated as Klopp's side struggled to break down Palace's obdurate defence.

However, Senegal winger Sadio Mane finally made the difference, capitalising on a mistake by Luka Milivojevic to score the winner with 17 minutes to go.

The goal lifted the tension around Anfield as Liverpool secured their first league win of the season following last weekend's frustrating 3-3 draw at Watford.

Said Klopp: "It was a hard job. I have no idea how much we had the ball but it was a lot.

"We had moments in the first half but had to be more patient because they were deep.

"We didn't score but we didn't give counter-attacks away.