Klopp predicts fiery game against City

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp has vowed "there will be fire" when they face Manchester City in their Champions League showdown on Thursday morning (Singapore time), saying his team, at their best, are capable of defying the odds to reach the semi-finals.

City visit Anfield in the first leg of their quarter-final tie, resuming a rivalry which has seen 12 goals scored in their last two meetings.

Klopp said: "It is about tactics but there will be fire in the game, so that's cool. And it's at Anfield anyway, so a good atmosphere to watch."

Liverpool suffered a 5-0 defeat in an English Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium in September, after forward Sadio Mane was sent off.

But in the reverse fixture at Anfield in January, they exacted revenge with a 4-3 win, which remains City's only EPL defeat of the season.