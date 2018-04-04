Klopp: Record's not important, just beat the best

Juergen Klopp's teams have beaten Pep Guardiola's sides six times in 12 meetings - including one on penalties - and drawn once.

When both managers were in the Bundesliga, Klopp's Borussia Dortmund defeated Guardiola's Bayern Munich thrice before edging them out on spot-kicks in the 2015 German Cup semi-finals.

In the English Premier League, Klopp's Liverpool have won against Guardiola's Manchester City twice in four games.

But, when asked yesterday about his slightly superior record against the Spaniard, Klopp was quick to play it down, saying: "I never beat Pep Guardiola, it was my teams.

"That record is not important - Pep isn't worried about that record and I'm not proud of it.

"If you can beat the best, that's enough for that day."

On their all-English Champions League quarter-final, Klopp said: "We wanted to come in this competition as far as possible and it was clear we'd face the best teams in the world.

"Man City are quite a special team... but we are in a good moment, too."

Both teams are coming into the game with their star players - Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne- being leading contenders for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has received backing from teammates such as Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Salah is set to pose the biggest attacking threat to City, having scored 37 goals in all competitions this season, including one in Liverpool's 4-3 English Premier League victory over Guardiola's side in January.

Van Dijk cannot vote for his teammate but said the team will continue to do everything possible on the pitch to boost Salah's chances of claiming the individual honour, reported Reuters.

"Everybody is working hard for each other to get the win," the Dutch centre-back added.

"That's a very good thing to have in a team. Everyone knows our team spirit and, without all of us, Mo wouldn't have scored his goals. Everyone needs to be giving 100 per cent and I think we do that."

De Bruyne, meanwhile, told the Daily Mail that he deserves to be the Player of the Year due to his consistency.

But asked specifically about Salah, de Bruyne said: "You cannot compare, it is impossible. Everybody has his own opinion.

K"Salah has been on a remarkable goalscoring run and he plays very well in an inside forward type of role.

"I played at the weekend like a defensive midfielder, so how you can compare me to an inside forward? I have no idea.

"But Salah has been outstanding, his record speaks for itself."

AGUERO OUT

Meanwhile, Guardiola revealed last night that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is out of this match due to a knee injury. Gabriel Jesus is set to start, while Fabian Delph is in contention.

As for Liverpool, defender Joel Matip is set to miss the rest of the season due to a thigh injury sustained in Saturday's 2-1 league win over Crystal Palace. Emre Can and Adam Lallana are also out of this match.