Klopp: Refereeing decisions 'really hard' to accept

Juergen Klopp claimed it was "really hard" to accept the refereeing decisions he feels are going against Liverpool on a regular basis after his side were denied a place in the League Cup final.

Klopp's team crashed out of the competition yesterday morning (Singapore time) as Southampton reached the final for the first time since 1979.

Shane Long finished a superb counter-attack in stoppage-time to give Saints a 1-0 win in the second leg of their semi-final at Anfield, and a 2-0 aggregate victory.

But Reds boss Klopp felt his team were unfairly denied two penalties in the final seven minutes of the tie as they chased the goals to turn around their 1-0 first-leg deficit.

CONCEDED GOALS

First, Long escaped unpunished when he appeared to handle a shot, and then defender Jack Stephens was not penalised when Divock Origi went to ground claiming a trip.

Klopp feels his team have conceded a number of goals in recent weeks that should have been ruled out for offside, most notably when Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalised for Manchester United in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford on Jan 15.

"The handball was clear. Long made a clear handball. Look, maybe it's not interesting and I don't look for excuses or anything, but it's really hard to accept it week, by week, by week, by week," Klopp said.

"In one of the biggest games, against Man United, everybody told me that there was a player two or three yards offside in the build-up to their goal, and nobody really speaks about it.

"After the game, do I have to speak about it? Is it my job afterwards to get a fine because I said it?

HANDBALL

"The handball was for me obvious. It was 100 per cent obvious. And then it's the next situation.