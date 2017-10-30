Klopp relieved after hard labour

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his side had to work hard in their uninspiring 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at Anfield on Saturday.

Goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum would suggest this was an easy outing for the Reds, but they were dreadfully pedestrian in the first half.

Yet Klopp knew his men needed to get back to winning ways after the previous weekend's 4-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur and the German was just pleased to have picked up the three points.

"The first half was a little bit stiff, that was clear," he said. "We didn't want to give them any opportunity for a counter-attack, but it was not too difficult to fix it at half-time to create more.

"We had more chances, but it's a big relief to be honest because the pressure was there. There is no doubt about that.

"I could hear that people didn't like the first half too much, I know it's hard work but in the end, probably nobody remembers the first half because the second half was really much better."

Klopp, who was without Philippe Coutinho due to injury, had initially picked the same backline as the one against Spurs.

But he was forced to field Ragnar Klavan in place of Dejan Lovren, who hurt his thigh during warm-up.