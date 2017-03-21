Klopp rues missed chances

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said that the "little disappointment" he felt after losing a lead in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City would slowly give way to satisfaction with a point.

In a game of many chances and a number of controversies over penalty decisions, either side could easily have won, as Klopp agreed.

"Maybe it's okay, but I'm not happy in this moment," he told Sky Sports.

"Give me a few hours and then I'm happy. To get a point at Manchester City for (any) team in the world is absolutely okay.

"There were a few situations where we couldn't defend their quality.

"We could have won this game, because we forced the goalkeeper into a few outstanding saves.

"We had three or four open goals in the six-yard box. They had their moments too."