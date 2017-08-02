Klopp targets EPL title, reiterates Coutinho is not for sale

Liverpool are working hard towards their aim of winning the Premier League title, manager Juergen Klopp said ahead of the side's friendly against German champions Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena this morning (Singapore time).

The Merseyside club were in early title contention last season, six points behind leaders Chelsea at the halfway stage, but faded to finish 17 points behind the champions in fourth place.

"Yes, we will be playing for the championship," said Klopp.

"We don't start a season by not having any ambitions. We have to have our goals and I think we have a very good team now.

"We did have a bit of bad luck last season. I think we can play a little bit better.

"Let's hope everything will work very well and that there isn't much more to improve.

"We have to work very hard on it and we're doing that."

Klopp also reiterated his stance Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho is not for sale.

Earlier this month, the club rejected a £72-million (S$128.5m) bid for the Brazil international, but that does not appear to have deterred the La Liga club, with speculation growing they will return with an improved offer.

With reports suggesting it is increasingly likely Coutinho's compatriot Neymar is set to join Paris St Germain, Barcelona will have a hole to fill and, having identified the Reds playmaker as the ideal replacement, another bid cannot be ruled out.

"If you say he is not available to be sold, where is the interpretation?" said Klopp.

"The word 'not' means there is no interpretation. There is nothing new."

While Coutinho is set to feature against the Bundesliga champions this morning, defender Joe Gomez and striker Divock Origi have been ruled out of both matches at the Audi Cup.

Forward Sadio Mane returned from a long-term knee injury in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin last Saturday and the 25-year-old praised winger Mohamed Salah, who scored the third goal.

"Everybody has seen how he's quicker than everyone on the pitch," Mane told the club's website. "He's a nice lad and a great player.