Klopp: They don’t hang silver medals at Melwood

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has lost his last five cup finals.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacted to his side reaching their first Champions League final since 2007 by insisting that it will only be a memorable achievement if his side win it.

The Reds lost 4-2 to AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico yesterday morning (Singapore time) but booked their final date with holders Real Madrid after prevailing 7-6 on aggregate in the highest scoring semi-final in Champions League history.

Klopp has lost his last five cup finals - including two at Liverpool - and insisted there is no place for silver medals at Liverpool's Melwood training ground.

Said the 50-year-old: "We were in a League Cup final (in 2016) and didn't win it.

"People don't tell me in the street since then: 'Thank you for bringing us to the final.'

"We were in the Europa League final (in 2016) too.

"Nobody tells me thank you.

"I see no trophies after these games. They don't hang silver medals at Melwood.

"That's a pity, but that's the game. There's still a job to do."

Liverpool did the job in Rome by opening the scoring early, with Sadio Mane finding the net after just nine minutes.

A James Milner own-goal six minutes later levelled proceedings before Georginio Wijnaldum restored the Reds advantage on 25 minutes.

Roma then scored three times - first through Edin Dzeko seven minutes into the second half, followed by a late brace by Radja Nainggolan - but it was not enough to see them through to the final.

Yesterday was the first time the Reds had lost a Champions League game this season, but Mane confidently proclaimed that his side can beat any team in the world.

He said: "If you have Real to face, you have to think about them - they are one of the best teams in the world.

"We are Liverpool, we are strong and we can beat any team in the world. We are going to do our best to go and win the final."

FAVOURITES

However, Reds fullback Andy Robertson believes record 12-time European champions Real will be the favourites for the May 26 final in Kiev, despite their unconvincing performances in Europe recently.

He said: "Real Madrid have dominated this tournament for the last couple of years especially, have managed to get their hands on the trophy and will be favourites - probably rightly so.

"No doubt bookies and punters will put them as favourites, but we have been underdogs before and we can be quite dangerous at that."

Real have won their last six European finals but the last team to beat them in European club football's showpiece event was Liverpool in 1981.

Looking ahead to their latest final meeting, Real midfielder Toni Kroos told German magazine Kicker that he has been surprised and impressed by the Reds.

He said: "They are not there for nothing.

"This team surprised me (in the quarter-finals) against Manchester City, and impressed me very much."

On Real's impressive recent form in Europe, they have won three of the last four Champions League finals, the German added: "I don't know if you can achieve that by just playing well.

"You must have that certain something in Champions League games, because many teams have the quality.

"Somehow, we just show up for that stage. It's hard to explain, and maybe that's in the club itself and every player gets a bit of that."

One player who always shows up on the big stage for Real is Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored the winning penalty in the 2016 Champions League final, and also scored in the 2014 and 2017 finals.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been mentioned in the same breath as the Portuguese this season, having scored one more goal (42) than the 33-year-old attacker.

But the Egyptian was quick to play down talk of a Salah v Ronaldo final, saying: "It is not going to be a final between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo, I am playing for a great club and we have great players, so qualifying to the final came with great teamwork.

"I cannot do it alone."