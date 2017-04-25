Klopp: Top-four fight not over yet

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp insists they have not blown their Champions League chances after defeat by Crystal Palace on Sunday.

While the 2-1 loss still left them in third place, the chasing pack - both Manchester teams and Arsenal - have matches in hand which means the Reds can now be caught.

Man City, in fourth place, have played two games fewer than them and are two points behind.

Fifth-placed United are only three points behind with two matches in hand, while the Gunners are nine points behind having played three games less.

Klopp said: "I know there are a lot of people around thinking, 'Oh my God, Champions League slips through our fingers again', but only if we let it slip.

"We have to try everything and we will try everything. Our job is to squeeze everything out of the season we can squeeze.

"Obviously, it is not easy for us, that is not a surprise."

But, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was not feeling so hopeful after seeing former Red Christian Benteke score a brace to stun the hosts.

One of the main reasons was that he felt Klopp's side were becoming too predictable.

He said: "You know how to play against Liverpool.

"They play a very narrow front three and when a team comes to do a job against them, they find that very difficult.