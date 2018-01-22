Klopp wants Liverpool to look beyond unbeaten run

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has insisted he has not given a second thought to his team's 18-match unbeaten run ahead of their trip to Swansea City tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

SWANSEA LIVERPOOL

Klopp's side have been in imperious form recently, and ended Premier League leaders Manchester City's hopes of going through the season without losing, following a thrilling 4-3 win at Anfield last time out.

The Reds also eased to a 5-0 thrashing of Swansea on Boxing Day. However, Klopp has told his players to forget about the statistics and focus on the task in hand ahead of the league match in south Wales.

"If nobody told me how often we didn't lose, I'd have no idea about it," he said. "That's all the past and I'm not really interested. You can look back on a season after the season, not during. It's not important."

Liverpool have not lost since the 4-1 defeat by Tottenham last October.

Klopp added: "We feel in a good moment. I see the boys training every day and it looks good, that's the truth, that's why we can play like we played so far.

"But we have to do it again. As a Liverpool player, you cannot perform one week and then two weeks not - we need to deliver consistently, every day and each game.

"It's only the next game and I can't imagine any easy games in the Premier League. And Swansea is for sure not an easy game.

"They are bottom of the table but they are in a good way. What you have seen since the new manager has come in is a big improvement."

KARIUS IN GOAL

Klopp revealed that Loris Karius will continue in goal ahead of Simon Mignolet. Winger Mohamed Salah and centre backs Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren are expected to be available after falling ill.

Record signing Virgil van Dijk has resumed training having missed the win over Manchester City with a hamstring problem.

There has been a slight upturn in form at Swansea since manager Carlos Carvalhal took over. They have lost just once in five games.