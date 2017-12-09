Klopp wary of Allardyce-effect

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has warned his team of the Allardyce-effect ahead of tomorrow's Merseyside Derby, pointing out that they have to be prepared for "high-level set-pieces" at Anfield.

Everton appointed Sam Allardyce as their permanent manager less than two weeks ago, and the former England boss has steadied the ship at the relegation-threatened side instantly.

Since his appointment, the 63-year-old Premier League veteran has overseen victories over Huddersfield Town and Apollon Limassol.

Said Klopp: "Sam Allardyce is one of the most experienced managers in the league.

"I've only been here two years and have played him in three different clubs.

"You know what you will get but it doesn't make it easier.

"All Allardyce teams are difficult to play but we are in a good moment and have to learn from our mistakes.

"I expect good organisation. A clear structure. Some high-level set-pieces. Gylfi Sigurdsson is born to deliver them. A lot of fight for second balls.

"Don't expect us to play football like in the last 20 minutes against (Spartak) Moscow.

"We have to start from the ground and be perfectly organised and protect what we do; be ready for hard challenges. Then we can win the game."

In midweek, Liverpool thumped Spartak Moscow 7-0 to take their Champions League group-stage tally to 23 goals in six games, and in the process finished top of Group E.

The goal haul also saw them become the highest-scoring English club of all time in the competition's group stages.

At Everton's Finch Farm training ground yesterday, Allardyce was posed the question of how he intends to stop a free-scoring Liverpool side.

He said: "The confidence they seem to have with one- or two-touch football is huge.

"It's very, very good but it can be stopped. What we don't want to do is play into Liverpool's hands.

"If they do a high press then why are we going to try and play out from the back? Is that a good idea or not?

"Playing into the right areas for us is what we must try and do.

"I won there with (Crystal) Palace (last season) because we played our game, which on the day was better than theirs.

"Our tactics paid dividends on the day. Their flair and natural talent are a concern.