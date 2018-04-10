Klopp wary of City’s attack

Despite holding a comfortable 3-0 first-leg lead, Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp is wary of Manchester City's capability to rack up goals in quick succession ahead of their second-leg quarter-final clash at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"They do it always, that's how City play," said Klopp, whose side lost 5-0 on their previous visit to the Etihad this season.

"If you saw the first half against (Manchester) United, in a normal game for City, against one of the best teams of the world, they could have scored six goals."

Last week, Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front in the first leg with his 38th goal of the season.

But the Egyptian limped off injured early in the second half, and Klopp remained coy over whether he will be fit to return having missed Saturday's 0-0 draw at Everton.

"(I'm) not sure 100 per cent," said Klopp.

"I would rather yes (he plays) than no, but we have to see and wait for the reaction."

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, meanwhile, said the Reds won't play conservatively despite their three-goal advantage.