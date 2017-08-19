Klopp wary of Palace who want to 'strike back'

LIVERPOOL CRYSTAL PALACE

Liverpool have already beaten Crystal Palace this season, but manager Juergen Klopp admitted that it will have no bearing on tonight's encounter.

A 2-0 victory over Frank de Boer's side in Hong Kong set the Reds on the way to winning the Premier League Asia Trophy, but both teams have lost key players since then.

Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho both featured in the game while Wilfried Zaha played for Palace but all will miss the first match of the season at Anfield because of injury.

"The only thing we know is it's a tough game," said Klopp.

"Probably both teams were not overly happy (with their opening weekend).

"We were not really disappointed about our first game (against Watford), but it was how a first game can be (Liverpool conceded a contentious late equaliser to draw 3-3).

"There are things to improve and it's always like this, but even then we could've won which I think everybody knows.

"For Crystal Palace, it was a little bit different (they lost 3-0 to newcomers Huddersfield).

"They want to strike back I'm sure, but it's Anfield and we have to show this.

"I'm really looking forward to Anfield as it was a long time ago that we played there."

Striker Daniel Sturridge is set to return to the squad for the visit of Palace.

A thigh injury in pre-season prevented the England international from playing either of the first two competitive matches, but he trained with the full squad on Wednesday.

The match could also see a first appearance in the match-day squad of Andrew Robertson, an £8-million (S$14m) signing from Hull who has only featured in friendlies so far.

"He is a really good player, but it is how it is with specialist left fullbacks. It is difficult, you play or it is possible you are not in the squad," said Klopp, who has picked previously out-of-favour Alberto Moreno at left back so far and omitted James Milner, who performed the role last season.

"He is on a really good way and everything is fine from my side. It is very early, he came in late and he has to adapt to our style of play.

"Things will change during the season a lot and the players need to know that.