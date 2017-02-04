Klopp: We can handle weaker teams

HULL CITY LIVERPOOL

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp insists his side know how to tackle the Premier League's "weaker" teams as he prepares for a trip to struggling Hull tonight.

The Reds have lost three league matches this season against Burnley, Bournemouth and Swansea with the Clarets, currently in 10th, the highest-placed of the trio.

Conversely, Klopp's record against the rest of the so-called "big six" is the best among his contemporaries with just one defeat in 15 matches since his arrival in England.

However, he insists the losses his team have suffered are merely blips and not symptomatic of a deeper-lying problem.

"We won a lot of games against these kind of teams. We lost three against teams that you would call 'weaker'," said Klopp.

"Even when you are a perfect side, which we are not, then obviously you will lose football games, that's why nobody wins 100 per cent of games in a season.

"But I think we've proved often enough that we know the way to do it, the problem is that it doesn't always works.

HOW TO PLAY

"We are working with human beings and things like this happen but, for me, the most important thing is that we know how to play them - now we have to show it all the time."

Hull were swept aside 5-1 at Anfield last September, but much has changed for both clubs since then with Liverpool still trying to rediscover their early-season form and the Tigers getting to grips with the methods of new boss Marco Silva.

Klopp has been impressed with the changes his Hull counterpart has effected and some of their recent performances.

"Anyone who saw Hull against Man United (in Wednesday's 0-0 draw) should be really impressed by the way they're playing," he added.