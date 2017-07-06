Klopp will win EPL title and join Bayern: Hitzfeld

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will win the EPL title and take the reins of Bayern Munich one day, said former Bayern manager Ottmar Hitzfeld.

Hitzfeld, who had two stints managing the German giants, told t-online.de that Klopp will always be on Bayern's radar.

Said Hitzfeld: "He knows the Bundesliga, became German champions and won the trophy. I think and expect him to be a coach at Bayern...