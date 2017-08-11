Koeman: Gylfi on verge of joining

Everton and Swansea City are close to ending the transfer impasse over Gylfi Sigurdsson and agreeing a deal under which the Iceland midfielder would move to Merseyside, the managers of both clubs said yesterday.

Swansea boss Paul Clement and Everton manager Ronald Koeman said they hoped Sigurdsson's future would be sorted soon.

"I want it to be resolved as quickly as possible," said Clement. "It's still close," said Koeman. "Soon is okay."

British media have reported that Everton have had two bids of £40 million (S$70.9m) and £45m rejected for the 27-year-old, with Swansea holding out for £50m.