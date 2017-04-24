Koeman: I would have made 10 subs

Ronald Koeman admitted that he would have made 10 substitutions at half-time on Saturday after Everton failed to secure the win at West Ham United that would have moved them up to fifth.

A drab scoreless draw meant they were able to only move above sixth-placed Arsenal, who have played three games fewer than them.

Koeman tried to inject life into his side by introducing Gareth Barry and Ademola Lookman for Idrissa Gueye and Tom Davies at half-time, but he admitted that he would have preferred to make a complete overhaul.

"The half-time substitutions were tactical, I made a signal to the team to change," said Koeman. "I feel sorry for Tom, I feel sorry for Gana, because if I was allowed to change 10, I'd have changed 10 players after the first half.